Iraqi journalist killer arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Security Forces have arrested the suspect in the killing of journalist Laith Mohammad Rida, the Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated that Rusafa Intelligence officers apprehended the suspect in a special operation. Rida, a journalist with the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), was fatally shot in Baghdad on Wednesday.

A security source told Shafaq News, “A dispute between Rida and another individual escalated into gunfire in the Al-Arasat district, killing him instantly.” The suspect, believed to be a bodyguard for a government official, fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by security forces, the source added.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) mourned Rida’s death. In a statement, they said, “The Iraqi Media Network held a procession today, Thursday, to bid farewell to its employee at the Iraqi News Agency, the martyr Laith Mohammad Rida.”