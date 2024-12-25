Iraq’s interior minister visits Ankara for security talks

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, leading a high-level delegation in response to an official invitation from Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

According to a statement by the Iraqi embassy in Turkiye, the visit will feature formal bilateral talks between al-Shammari and Yerlikaya, focusing on shared issues of interest. “Discussions are expected to cover joint cooperation in combating crime, intelligence-sharing, and securing the two nations’ borders.”

“The Iraqi minister is also scheduled to meet Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler to explore avenues for enhancing security cooperation and promoting mutual interests,” the statement concluded.