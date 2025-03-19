Iraq’s Interior Minister visits Syrian border

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrived in the border town of Al-Qaim as part of ongoing security efforts in the region.

The minister’s office announced on Facebook that the visit aims to conduct a field assessment of security operations, fortifications, and the deployment of the Sixth Border Command units along the frontier.

The visit comes amid a series of high-level inspections of Iraq’s western border, which spans approximately 610 kilometers—300 kilometers in Nineveh and 320 kilometers in Al-Anbar.