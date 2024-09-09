Iraqi forces launch major operation against ISIS in southern Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi forces launched a large-scale security operation to track down ISIS members in southern Kirkuk, a senior commander said.

Abu Reda al-Najjar, deputy commander of North and East Tigris Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), told Shafaq News that PMF intelligence had detected ISIS movements in the Yerghun, Janabiyeen, and Khasah valleys, as well as the Alas Hills, south of Kirkuk.

“An extensive operation has been launched to pursue ISIS sleeper cells and prevent them from reorganizing,” al-Najjar said. He added that during the operation, four improvised explosive devices were discovered and defused, and an ISIS vehicle was seized.

Abu Thaer al-Bashiri, commander of the PMF’s 16th Brigade, confirmed that his forces, alongside Iraq's 42nd Army Brigade, were taking part in the operation to secure the area.

“These valleys are geographically challenging and have been exploited by militants. Entering these areas is crucial to clearing out any ISIS hideouts,” al-Bashiri noted.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Iraqi forces to root out ISIS remnants, which continue to pose a threat in remote and rugged regions of Iraq despite the group’s territorial defeat in 2017.

Despite being declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remnants have continued to operate in rural and less secure areas, including Kirkuk.

The group's presence in Kirkuk today is largely due to the region's strategic importance and the ongoing security challenges. ISIS exploits these vulnerabilities to carry out attacks and maintain a foothold in the area.