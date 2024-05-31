Iraqi forces detain a VIP suspect in an air raid: source

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces conducted a helicopter raid on Friday in Kirkuk, detaining a yet-unidentified "VIP" suspect and transporting him toward an unknown location under military control, security sources and witnesses said.

Details surrounding the operation remained scarce.

A witness, Abdullah Khalaf, told Shafaq News agency that two helicopters swooped down near Gheidah village in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk city, and apprehended a person named (A. al-Luhaibi) from his residence.

"The forces wouldn't let anyone near the area," Khalaf recounted. "It all happened very fast. They took the person away by helicopter, and we have no idea who carried out the raid."

A security source confirmed the raid by a "specialized unit" but withheld specifics about the identity of the detained individual or the purpose of the operation. "The detainee was taken to an area under military control," the source added.