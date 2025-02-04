Iraqi forces arrest ISIS member in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi security forces have arrested a member of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Diyala province.

“A joint force from Diyala police and the Falcons Intelligence Cell detained the suspect, identified by his initials (A.N.A),” Diyala Police Commander Major General Mohammed Kazem Atiya said in a statement.

The detainee was involved in multiple crimes against residents of the province before fleeing to northern Iraq in an attempt to evade justice, Atiya said, adding that the arrest was based on precise intelligence.

Diyala police have recently apprehended several high-risk criminals and militants in coordination with other security agencies, he said.