Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi armed factions have called for a nationwide law governing weapons outside state control, insisting that any measures apply across Iraq and not exclusively to Shiite groups, as plans move forward to form a committee to draft the legislation, a source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The demand was raised in talks with the Coordination Framework, Iraq's main alliance of Shiite political forces, which has formed a committee to negotiate with armed factions over the weapons issue, according to the source. Several faction leaders reportedly argued that parliament should establish a clear legal framework for the process, with the state responsible for its implementation rather than placing the issue solely in the prime minister's hands.

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The proposed framework would cover tribal weapons in southern and central Iraq, arms held by tribes and armed groups in western areas, those held by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and other weapons outside state institutions. The factions argue that a single nationwide framework would “prevent restrictions from being applied selectively.”

A committee, the source added, is expected to draft legislation governing the control and regulation of weapons before the proposed law undergoes legal review and is submitted to parliament for a vote with the participation of political forces.

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