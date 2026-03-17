Iraqi court rejects lawsuit contesting former Speaker MP status

Iraqi court rejects lawsuit contesting former Speaker MP status
2026-03-17T18:43:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court dismissed a lawsuit challenging former parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi’s parliamentary membership on jurisdictional grounds, according to a judicial document on Tuesday.

The document showed that Laith Mustafa Hamoud Al-Dulaimi and Jamal Nasser Dali also filed a case against the head of Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The plaintiffs asked the court to invalidate the commission’s decision to forward election results confirming Al-Halbousi’s victory for ratification, as well as his exclusion from the elections and the annulment of votes he received.

A separate claim also sought to block ratification of the winning candidate, citing a previous judicial ruling related to the loss of his legal and constitutional eligibility and the requirement of good conduct.

Iraqi court rejects lawsuit contesting former Speaker MP status

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