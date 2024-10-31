Iraqi court issues death sentence for ISIS member, severe judgments for 10 others

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Saladin Criminal Court sentenced an ISIS-affiliated terrorist to death for involvement in attacks against security forces stationed near the Ishaqi River in 2014, according to a statement from the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council’s media center.

The court issued the ruling under Article 2, clauses 1, 3, and 5, in reference to Article 4, paragraph 1, of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law No. 13 of 2005.

In related judicial actions, the Iraqi judiciary imposed severe sentences, including death and life imprisonment, on ten terrorists apprehended by the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in Baghdad’s Rusafa district.

The statement emphasized that these rulings followed the terrorists' confessions to multiple terror operations, underscoring the government’s commitment to enforcing rigorous measures against ISIS members and other violent extremists.

In 2014, ISIS seized control of extensive areas in Iraq and Syria, with its leader at the time, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate that spanned territories inhabited by millions of people. The caliphate was declared in the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh province.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.