Iraqi court clears Dhafer al-Aani to run election

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Electoral Judicial Authority reinstated candidate Dhafer al-Aani from the Taqaddum (Progress) Party in the November 11 electoral race.

The authority accepted al-Aani’s appeal, noting that there was no evidence of his promoting the banned Baath Party, based on monitoring by the Communications and Media Commission.

The judicial panel concluded that his nomination should be accepted and that the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC)’s exclusion decision violated legal procedures and laws.

The IHEC had originally disqualified al-Aani from the upcoming elections on August 25.

In July 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law banning the Baath Party, dissolved entities, and parties or activities linked to racism, terrorism, and takfiri (extremist) ideology..