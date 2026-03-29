Iraqi blocs threaten boycott to delay presidential vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Sunday, several Iraqi parliamentary blocs threatened to boycott a session to elect the president, protesting what they described as the exclusion of their views on candidate selection.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that bloc leaders requested more time to resolve disagreements during a meeting with the Parliament Presidency, which “witnessed a heated exchange over both the timing of the vote and the candidates for the presidency and premiership.”

The head of the State of Law Coalition bloc urged the Parliament Presidency to consult the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) –the largest parliamentary alliance– on scheduling the session, adding that the bloc plans to meet within 24 hours to settle the issue.

Another source said the Parliament Presidency held consultations on preparations for a vote later this week to break the political deadlock and advance government formation, with a follow-up meeting expected to assess bloc readiness.

A total of 220 out of 329 lawmakers have signed a request to hold a session next Monday to elect the president, citing constitutional requirements and political urgency.

Earlier, the CF agreed to postpone naming its candidate for prime minister until after the ongoing regional war involving the United States and Israel against Iran concludes.

Read more: Iraq PM race stuck between largest bloc dispute and US pressure