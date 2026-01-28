Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah urges unified stance against US intervention

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah on Wednesday called on Iraqi political forces to adopt a unified position against what it described as US interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, amid political tensions following US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding the nomination of State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri Al-Maliki for the premiership.

In a statement, the group said “overt” US intervention is part of a pattern of systematic attempts to impose guardianship over Iraq’s political process, arguing that such actions should serve as a catalyst for unifying ranks, reinforcing sovereignty.

“The approach places Iraq’s political forces before an ethical and historical responsibility that goes beyond narrow disputes,” the statement read, adding that failing to confront such policies would push Iraq toward submission and dependence, leading to "normalization with the occupying power [the United States]."

Earlier today, Shiite parties within Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) rejected external interference in the country’s political process in solidarity with the SLC, a key component of the CF, saying government formation is a constitutional Iraqi matter.

Meanwhile, three sources told Shafaq News that the Framework held discussions regarding Trump’s remarks. The talks exposed rifts over both Al-Maliki’s nomination and how to respond to Trump’s warning, with one camp favoring maintaining support for al-Maliki as a sovereign political choice, while another prefers finding an alternative to mitigate domestic unrest and international pressure.