Iraqi authorities seize 90 kilograms of drugs, arrest 19 suspects

Shafaq News/ Iraqi counter-narcotics forces arrested 19 individuals on drug trafficking charges and seized 90 kilograms of various narcotics during coordinated operations in Saladin, Kirkuk, Al-Diwaniyah, and Basra provinces, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said on Sunday.

In Saladin province, officers apprehended three suspects and confiscated 79 kilograms of tramadol, a banned narcotic substance, following a targeted operation.

In Kirkuk, nine suspects were arrested after being caught with three kilograms of crystal methamphetamine during raids.

In Basra, authorities seized seven kilograms of tramadol and detained six individuals, including two foreign women allegedly involved in trafficking activities.

Meanwhile, in Al-Diwaniyah province, officers recovered one kilogram of narcotics and arrested a suspect in possession of the substances.