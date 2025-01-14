Iraqi and Somali Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, met with Somali officials to discuss a proposed security memorandum of understanding.

During a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail in Baghdad, Al-Shammari revealed that they discussed Somalia’s request for consultancy, training, and experience-sharing in combating terrorism, particularly against groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which continue to operate in Somalia.

Al-Shammari expressed Iraq's readiness to provide comprehensive support, including training and organizational expertise, to help Somalia address its security challenges, praising Somalia's efforts to establish security and stability in the country.

For his part, Somalia's Interior Minister described his visit to Baghdad as successful, noting that he met various officials within Iraq’s Interior Ministry and toured the Border Guard Command to review ongoing efforts.

“We will also visit other units, including intelligence and counter-narcotics,” Ismail added.

Ismail emphasized Somalia's need to benefit from Iraq’s experience in counter-terrorism, border protection, and combating drug trafficking.

He further extended his gratitude to Iraq for its commitment to providing necessary support to enhance Somalia’s security.