Iraqi Sunni politician criticizes UN mission, backs its planned exit

Shafaq News/ A prominent Iraqi Sunni politician, Atheel al-Nujaifi, on Sunday criticized the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), calling its role marginal and often favoring the ruling party.

Al-Nujaifi, a leader in the Muttahidoun Party, told Shafaq News Agency he does not believe UNAMI's withdrawal by late 2025, as requested by the Iraqi government, would negatively impact the country.

"UNAMI's effectiveness has been limited," he said. "While it achieved some success in resolving local disputes in the early years after the 2003 invasion, its role has become marginal and often aligned with the strongest party in power."

"The success, in its early days, was only a catalyst for the Iraqi parties' willingness. It only happened because the Iraqi parties were seeking a solution," he added.

Al-Nujaifi emphasized the need for Iraqi-led reforms. "Any external interference will only worsen the situation," he said.

The UN Security Council last week approved the Iraqi government's request to end UNAMI's mission by December 2025. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had requested the withdrawal in May, proposing that UNAMI focus on economic reform, climate change, services, and sustainable development during its remaining time.