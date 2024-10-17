Iraqi Sunni Jurisprudential Council Head: Arab leaders are the first of the wretched today

Shafaq News/ Sheikh Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha, the chairman of the Sunni Jurisprudential Council of Iraq, harshly criticized Arab leaders, urging immediate intervention by Islamic and Arab nations to aid Gaza amidst its dire situation.

Al-Taha's remarks, made during a live fatwa (a religious ruling issued by an Islamic scholar) program aired on a channel associated with the Sunni Endowment Office, represent a significant stance from a prominent Sunni scholar in Iraq.

During the program, Al-Taha referred to the positions of certain Arab countries, hinting at Jordan by saying, "When others launch a rocket at the enemy, some work to intercept it. They neither show mercy nor allow others to act," expressing his frustration over the lack of real support for the Palestinian cause.

The Sunni scholar also made an urgent appeal to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab and Islamic nations, calling on them to help the people of Gaza. He recalled the values of solidarity from pre-Islamic times, saying, "In the Age of Ignorance, a whole tribe would be annihilated if just one person called for their help."

Al-Taha continued to speak about mercy and Islam's stance on it, citing the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) saying, " Mercy is only withdrawn from the wretched." He sharply added, "The first of the wretched today are the Arab leaders," in a clear reference to what he views as their failure to support the Palestinian cause.

Who Rushed for Help?

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. According to Israeli reports, about 250 hostages were taken by Hamas. Since then, at least 42,409 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 16,765 children, and more than 99,153 have been injured, with 10,000 missing, according to Al-Jazeera's tracker.

Among the Arab countries that supported Gaza are Iraq and Yemen; however, Lebanon has taken the lead.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began on the heels of the war between Israel and Hamas, when the Lebanese party opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Since then, the ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 2,367 individuals, including women and children, and the injury of 11,088 others.