Iraqi Speaker backs Judiciary amid Amnesty Law dispute

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani met on Thursday with Judge Jassim Al-Amiri, President of the Federal Supreme Court emphasizing the Parliament’s commitment to respecting judicial decisions.

In a statement issued by his office, Al-Mashhadani emphasized that the judiciary serves as “a safeguard for all Iraqis and that its rulings are binding on all political actors.”

"Iraq is witnessing a genuine embodiment of democratic principles, where representatives of the people have the right to challenge laws and decisions through legal channels. Everyone remains committed to the rulings of the Federal Supreme Court," he stated.

The visit follows the court’s issuance of an interim order on Tuesday, suspending the implementation of three controversial laws, including the General Amnesty Law. The decision has intensified political tensions, particularly among Sunni leaders who view it as a direct challenge to their hard-fought gains.

The laws were initially passed by Parliament in January amid protests from lawmakers who alleged procedural violations. Critics argue that Al-Mashhadani did not properly present the Amnesty Law before its approval, prompting some MPs to push for his removal.