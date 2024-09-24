Iraqi-Somali cooperation within open-door policy framework

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met, on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani’s media office, “During the meeting, the two leaders discussed several international issues of mutual concern and explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation in various sectors, particularly in the economic, security, and cultural fields, as Iraq pursues a policy of openness toward its Arab and regional neighbors.”

The meeting also touched on the agreements made during Prime Minister Abdi Barre’s visit to Baghdad last July, reviewing the outcomes and objectives of that visit, which focused on reinforcing mechanisms for bilateral coordination.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani stressed the importance of seizing all available opportunities to advance relations between the two brotherly countries. He also congratulated his Somali counterpart on Somalia securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, acknowledging the role Somalia could play in supporting Arab causes, according to the statement.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing events in Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting the continued brutal crimes committed by the Zionist entity against innocent civilians. They underscored the importance of international efforts at all levels to halt the aggression.”

The Somali Prime Minister expressed his concern about the dire situations in Lebanon and Palestine and affirmed his support for Iraq’s initiative, announced on Monday, to convene an Arab and Islamic conference to address the repercussions of the aggression on Lebanon. He emphasized the need for a unified stance to curb the ongoing attacks by the occupying entity.