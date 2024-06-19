Iraqi Resistance holds emergency meeting to discuss US troops presence

Shafaq News / The "Iraqi Resistance", an alliance of several armed factions, announced an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the presence of US forces in Iraq.

The Resistance stated, "The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee held an exceptional meeting to discuss the events in the region, particularly in Iraq. We have always been clear in our positions and transparent in our statements to keep our people informed about the ongoing events."

The statement noted, "The coordination committee discussed the opportunity granted to the government over four months ago to schedule the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq. The attendees emphasized the need to continue efforts to achieve national sovereignty. This comes after the enemy's procrastination and obstinacy, which has allowed them to remain occupiers of our land, infringers of our airspace, controllers of our security and economic decisions, and interferers in Iraqi affairs with impunity and arrogance, as if they are unaware of what awaits them after this period."

The resistance hinted that "the Iraqi people, its valiant resistance, dedicated politicians, tribal leaders, and members of parliament are capable and determined to resolve this issue and close it using all available means to restore security, stability, and complete sovereignty."

Four months ago, the "Iraqi Resistance" declared a truce and halted operations targeting military bases housing US forces to give the Iraqi government a chance to negotiate the withdrawal of US troops from the country.