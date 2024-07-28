Islamic Resistance in Iraq denies targeting US bases, Al-Sudani seeks diplomatic solution

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, along with the Coordination Body of the Resistance, stated they are unaware of who is targeting American forces at Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar Governorate and those at Syrian bases.

A prominent leader in the Brigades, speaking anonymously, stated that “the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades remain committed to calm,” suggesting “another faction might be behind the operations as a means of pressure.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani aims to pressure Iran-aligned armed factions to halt their escalation against US interests in Iraq, according to informed sources.

To avoid American reactions that could destabilize Iraq, Al-Sudani reached out to Iranian figures to pressure factions to halt their operations, aiming to end the American presence in Iraq through dialogue and negotiation. However, the factions continue to resist these pressures, as reported by sources.

On Thursday, a security source reported that Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq was targeted by rockets.

Previously, the Iraqi group Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) addressed the renewed attacks on US forces in Iraq after a drone strike on Ain al-Asad airbase earlier this month.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a senior member of the group, told Shafaq News, "The Iraqi resistance factions gave four months to halt operations against the US forces in Iraq to give the Iraqi government the green light to negotiate with the US administration for the withdrawal of their occupying forces. However, the occupation is stalling and delaying its departure despite governmental, parliamentary, and popular Iraqi demands. Additionally, the ongoing US support for the Zionist entity in its war against Gaza adds to the tensions."