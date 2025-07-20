Iraqi Resistance denies role in Kurdistan oil strikes

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Sunday, the Coordinating Committee of the Iraqi Resistance denied involvement in recent attacks targeting several oil facilities across the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the committee characterized the strikes on the Region’s oil fields as a "settling of scores between oil companies and the Regional Government," rejecting claims of a cross-border conflict.

The statement underscored that Islamic resistance factions have consistently avoided actions that could harm civilians or security forces in both northern and southern Iraq, emphasizing their primary focus on national interests.

It also urged the Regional Government (KRG) to refrain from exporting internal disputes to federal authorities and to seek resolution through local channels.

Attacks on Kurdistan’s oil infrastructure have intensified in recent days. On the night of July 14, a drone strike targeted the Khurmala oil field southwest of Erbil. Subsequent attacks raised the number of drone incidents to at least nine within a week.

The KRG described the attacks as "terrorist acts" aimed at damaging critical economic assets, accusing groups linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces of orchestrating the strikes. Baghdad later dismissed these allegations, citing a lack of evidence.