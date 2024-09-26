Iraqi Red Crescent sets up centers for Lebanese families at al-Qaim border crossing

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Thursday the establishment of reception centers for Lebanese families at the al-Qaim border crossing with Syria.

In a statement, the society reported that its teams have set up these centers to accommodate Lebanese families arriving at the crossing.

“The centers are equipped with mobile hospitals, medical clinics, and doctors, in addition to rest stations with logistical support for the families.” The statement explained.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Red Crescent announced that it has dispatched a second shipment of medical supplies and medicines to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in response to urgent healthcare needs.

Dr. Ali Al-Moussawi, the head of the health department at the Red Crescent, stated, “The second shipment, weighing approximately 15 tons, has been loaded and is being sent by land via trucks. The supplies were based on a list of medical needs provided by the Lebanese Ministry of Health.”

“This shipment includes over 40 types of essential medical items, particularly those used for treating injuries and in operating rooms, according to Al-Moussawi.

The second batch follows an initial shipment that was sent by air to Beirut on September 21st. This earlier aid, provided by both the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi Red Crescent, arrived at Beirut International Airport.

The UN estimated that more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday due to Israeli aggression.