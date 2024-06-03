Iraqi Prime Minister praises National Intelligence's role in combating terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani underscored the critical role of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) in combating terrorism and safeguarding the political system.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the agency's establishment, Al-Sudani visited the INIS headquarters in Baghdad, commending the "exceptional efforts of the agency's leadership, administration, and personnel in fulfilling their duties."

He highlighted their significant role in "maintaining Iraq's security and preemptively addressing threats with professionalism."

"INIS emerged from a period of fear and suffering caused by the former dictatorial regime," Al-Sudani said, referring to Saddam Hussein's rule, which had used security institutions for repression and violence against dissenters.

"We take pride in establishing an intelligence service post-dictatorship that defends Iraq, confronts threats, upholds our political system, and operates within the law and constitution," Al-Sudani said. "The agency has played crucial roles in dismantling terrorist groups, tracking their movements, infiltrating their networks, and achieving remarkable successes that have given it an edge over many global agencies."

The Prime Minister also pointed out the agency's success in targeting key ISIS leaders, including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his presumed successor, Abdullah Qardash. Al-Sudani mentioned the agency's ongoing operations against transnational drug trafficking networks.

"Our duty, which we will never forsake, is to support and care for the families of the martyrs and wounded members of this esteemed agency," Al-Sudani said. "Our government prioritizes the welfare of the families of fallen security personnel from all branches, recognizing their sacrifices and ensuring they are honored."

Al-Sudani emphasized the government's focus on enhancing the performance of all security agencies, improving their operations, and exposing them to the latest scientific theories and methodologies.