Iraqi Prime Minister decries efforts to undermine anti-corruption drive

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed frustration on Sunday over efforts by unnamed groups to discredit his government's ongoing campaign against financial and administrative corruption.

In a televised address, al-Sudani emphasized that his government had made significant strides in curbing corruption, with multiple judicial rulings against offenders. "We continue to work towards eliminating all forms of corruption," he said, highlighting tightened measures against extortion and abuse of public office.

However, the prime minister accused certain factions of trying to distort his administration's achievements through media manipulation. "We have faced attempts to confuse, spread misinformation, and falsely accuse the government of ignoring specific aspects of corruption, despite launching the broadest effort to recover stolen funds and hold the corrupt accountable," al-Sudani stated

Al-Sudani also highlighted his government's social programs, saying, "We addressed the needs of those under social protection by including 961,000 new families, distributing 7.5 million food baskets monthly, and enrolling 2 million students in the student grant program."

Calling on political forces to act responsibly, he urged them to resolve the leadership of the Council of Representatives to approve his proposed cabinet reshuffle. The prime minister stressed the importance of cooperation, saying, "We stand equidistant from all political and national forces."

Addressing employment issues, al-Sudani claimed his government had resolved the status of contract workers and advanced degree holders, creating nearly one million new public sector jobs.

On the energy front, the prime minister announced a milestone achievement: "Iraq's electricity production has reached 27,000 megawatts for the first time in the country's history."

Al-Sudani also noted progress in negotiations regarding the future presence of the Global Coalition in Iraq. "The government is everyone's government, and its success in meeting the aspirations of Iraqis will benefit all. We call on constitutional authorities to assume their responsibilities," he concluded.