Iraqi Prime Minister calls for global alliance to fight drugs

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged the formation of an international alliance to combat the scourge of drugs.

His plea came during the 3rd Democracy Summit held in Seoul, South Korea, under the theme "Democracy for Future Generations."

Many seniors from the US, the UK, Ecuador, Gambia, Indonesia, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Moldova, and other countries are participating in this year's summit focusing on digital threats to democracy, including misinformation, artificial intelligence, and deep fakes.

"The dictatorial regime (led by Saddam Hussein) plunged Iraq into futile wars that negatively affected the youth…Iraqi society is predominantly young, with youth comprising 60% of the population, necessitating commitments to harness this vibrant energy." Al-Sudani said in his address.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also highlighted his government's efforts in "accommodating and utilizing youth in Iraq's reconstruction post the combat against terrorist ISIS gangs."

"We established the Higher Youth Council last year, a first in Iraq, tasked with developing plans, programs, and harnessing youth potential in our nation," he added, "I personally chair this council, which includes ministers, institutional heads, and advisors in its executive structure."

He emphasized the council's role in making pivotal decisions and launching initiatives to provide youth with tangible opportunities.

"We initiated a program to send 5,000 students to top universities worldwide to gain modern scientific knowledge and stay updated with advancements in scientific domains," he elaborated, "the inaugural group, comprising 400 students from diverse regions of Iraq, departed last month."

Regarding drugs and psychotropic substances, Al-Sudani stated, "The devastating impact of drugs has claimed countless young lives worldwide," advocating for "the establishment of a global coalition to combat these destructive substances that ravage societies, particularly affecting young people."