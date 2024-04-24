Iraqi President receives official invitation to attend UNFCCC COP 29 in Baku

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received a letter on Wednesday from his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, inviting him to participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) in the capital, Baku, next November.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Presidency, Rashid received the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq, Nasir Mammadov, who delivered Aliyev’s letter.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President emphasized the “necessity of convening such conferences in light of climate change and its environmental impact, including rising temperatures, desertification, and drought, which most countries worldwide are experiencing.”

He stressed the “importance of monitoring the implementation of resolutions and recommendations issued by previous conferences, activating them to address the consequences of climate change, and compelling countries to adhere to standards ensuring environmental protection against pollution.”

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.