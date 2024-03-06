Iraqi Federal Court President: KRI employees must enjoy all rights

Shafaq News / President of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Jassim Al-Amiri, affirmed on Wednesday that all employees and retirees in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) must enjoy the same rights as other employees in Iraq.

The court stated, "Judge Jassim Al-Amiri and President of the Jordanian Constitutional Court, Mohammad Madallah Mahadin, signed today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, a memorandum of cooperation between the two countries."

Al-Amiri emphasized during the signing of the memorandum that "the mission of the Federal Supreme Court is not only to enforce the constitution, but also to achieve the highest interests of the people and the nation, preserve the unity of Iraq, and ensure that all citizens enjoy political, economic, and social rights and freedoms," noting that "this is a very challenging task."

He continued, "The Federal Court affirmed that since oil and gas belong to all Iraqi people and the revenues from oil and wealth should be for all Iraqi people, all employees and retirees in KRI must enjoy the same rights as other employees."