Iraqi President receives official invitation from al-Sisi to visit Cairo

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid received an official invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in the World Urban Forum taking place in Cairo from November 4 to 8.

The Presidency's Media Office stated, “The invitation was delivered to the President during his meeting on Tuesday at the Baghdad Palace with Ahmed Samir, Egypt's Ambassador to Iraq.”

“At the beginning of the meeting, Samir conveyed President al-Sisi's greetings to the Iraqi President and his wishes for good health and success, as well as hopes for further prosperity and well-being for the Iraqi people,” it added.

In turn, the Iraqi President expressed his gratitude for the invitation and entrusted the Egyptian Ambassador with “warm regards for President al-Sisi,” according to the Media Office's statement.

He further emphasized “the depth of historical relations with Egypt and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of both brotherly nations for progress and development.”