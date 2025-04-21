Iraqi President mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid mourned the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday morning.

On X, Rashid extended his condolences to the Catholic Church, Christians, and the world, emphasizing the Pope’s lasting legacy. "He left an unforgettable mark in his commitment to humanitarian values, rejecting wars and violence, and advocating for peace and coexistence among all peoples," Rashid wrote.

بحزن بالغ، تلقينا خبر وفاة قداسة البابا فرنسيس @Pontifex الذي ترك بصمة لا تنسى، في التمسك بمواقف انسانية رافضة للحروب والعنف وداعية الى السلام والتعايش بين جميع الشعوب. وبرحيله يفقد العالم اجمع شخصية دينية وإنسانية فذة قل نظيرها، قدم خلال حياته خدمات جليلة لقضايا السلام والفقر… pic.twitter.com/b1wlBzeZqf — Abdullatif J Rashid عبد اللطيف جمال رشيد (@LJRashid) April 21, 2025

"With his passing, the world loses an extraordinary religious and humanitarian figure," he added.

The Vatican announced on Monday the death of Pope Francis, 88, after a battle with illness.