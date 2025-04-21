Iraqi President mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity

Iraqi President mourns Pope Francis: A Legacy of Peace and Humanity
2025-04-21T09:19:38+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid mourned the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday morning.

On X, Rashid extended his condolences to the Catholic Church, Christians, and the world, emphasizing the Pope’s lasting legacy. "He left an unforgettable mark in his commitment to humanitarian values, rejecting wars and violence, and advocating for peace and coexistence among all peoples," Rashid wrote.

"With his passing, the world loses an extraordinary religious and humanitarian figure," he added.

The Vatican announced on Monday the death of Pope Francis, 88, after a battle with illness.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon