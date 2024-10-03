Iraqi President arrives in Kirkuk for meetings, ceremony honoring Jalal Talabani

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid arrived in Kirkuk on Thursday to attend meetings and take part in a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of former president Jalal Talabani.

Rashid's plane landed at Kirkuk International Airport, where he was welcomed by the governor, Rakan Saeed, along with local council chairman Ibrahim Mohammad Hafiz and several other officials, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.

A local source informed Shafaq News on Wednesday that Rashid is scheduled to meet with the governor and several local government directors at the provincial headquarters.

Later in the day, President Rashid will deliver a speech at a ceremony in the Kirkuk Cultural Center, commemorating Talabani, a prominent Kurdish leader and former president of Iraq.