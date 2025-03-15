Iraqi President Rashid discusses developments with Syrian FM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad on Saturday, the Iraqi presidency said in a statement.

The meeting, attended by Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, focused on bilateral relations between the two countries and regional developments, the statement added.

Al-Shibani arrived in Baghdad on Friday on an unannounced visit. During this visit, he met with Hussein, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashadani, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.