Iraqi Politician: Iran-backed blocs to lose ground in election

Shafaq News/ On Monday, former Nineveh Governor and senior figure in the United (Muttahidoun) party Atheel Al-Nujaifi predicted that Iran-aligned political forces will secure no more than 30% of the seats in Iraq’s next parliamentary election, scheduled for November 11.

In a Facebook post, Al-Nujaifi outlined four key factors. He noted that a significant portion of voters in central and southern Iraq oppose Iranian influence, as reflected in the last elections when the Sadrist Movement (won 73 seats) and protest-linked factions also performed strongly.

Al-Nujaifi also pointed out that regional shifts have weakened Iran’s leverage, leaving its allies in crisis and stripping them of their former privileges.

He also cited the widespread dissatisfaction with the performance of current parliamentary blocs. “Internal divisions among Iran-aligned factions—some of which are now attempting to adapt to new regional realities and avoid confrontation with international actors—has further contributed to their weakening position,” he claimed.