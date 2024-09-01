Iraqi Pension Authority confirms Shafaq report, begins September pension payments

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the National Pension Authority announced the gradual disbursement of September pensions for civil and military retirees.

In a statement, the authority urged all retirees who receive text notifications “to visit bank branches and electronic payment outlets in Baghdad and other governorates to collect their pensions.”

On Saturday, an informed source told Shafaq News that the distribution of pensions across Iraq, except in the Kurdistan Region, would begin on Sunday.