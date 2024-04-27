Iraqi Parliament votes on law targeting homosexuality

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament convened on Saturday to vote on a draft law titled "Combatting homosexuality," targeting behaviors deemed harmful to Iraqi society.

The law stipulates life imprisonment or death for individuals involved in homosexual relationships or swapping spouses for sexual purposes, carrying a minimum penalty of seven years' imprisonment for violations.

Independent MP Amir Al-Maamouri informed Shafaq News agency that "the Parliament voted today on the first amendment to the Prostitution Combat Law, a significant step in combating sexual deviancy given the infiltration of unique cases contradicting Islamic and societal values."

He explained that "the amendment criminalizes anyone promoting or engaging in sexually deviant behavior," highlighting its contribution to fostering a healthy environment aligned with Iraqi customs.

Parliamentary Legal Committee member Raed al-Maliki, speaking at a press conference attended by other deputies, explained that "the Parliament voted on amending the "anti-prostitution law," incorporating provisions to penalize practices imitating women, transgenderism, promoting sexual acts, and banning organizations promoting prostitution and sexual deviancy.

MP Hassan Salem emphasized the law's importance, rejecting tampering with Islamic and societal norms and viewing its enactment as a deterrent against the spreading of homosexuality in Iraqi society.

Major Iraqi parties have in the past year stepped up criticism of LGBT rights, with rainbow flags frequently being burned in protests by both ruling and opposition conservative Muslim factions last year.

Diplomats from three Western countries said they had lobbied Iraqi authorities not to pass the bill due to human rights concerns but also because it would make working with Iraq politically tricky at a time when the country is trying to ease its international isolation after years of turmoil.

"It would be tough to justify working closely with such a state at home," said one senior diplomat, who asked for anonymity due to the subject's sensitivity.

"We were very, very direct: if this law is passed in its current form, it would have catastrophic consequences for our bilateral business and trade relations."

More than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, while same-sex sexual acts are legal in more than 130 countries, according to Our World in Data.

When Uganda, in May 2023, enacted a law that includes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, the World Bank halted new lending to the East African nation, and the U.S. announced visa and travel restrictions against Ugandan officials.