Iraqi Parliament to pass Budget Law amendments Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament has scheduled a session for Sunday to vote on the first amendment to the Federal Budget Law, following an agreement between political blocs to approve the changes submitted by the government.

Sunday’s session will include a vote on the proposed amendment along with other legislative items, according to the parliamentary agenda published by the Media Department of the Council of Representatives.

The budget amendment vote had been repeatedly delayed due to political disagreements, and, at times, a lack of quorum. However, a political source confirmed to Shafaq News that "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and political bloc leaders have reached an agreement to pass the amendment in Sunday’s session."

Key changes in the amendment include an increase in compensation for the Kurdistan government (KRG) regarding oil production and transportation costs, raising the compensation rate from $6 to $16 per barrel, reflecting the actual expenses incurred by the KRG, in addition to a mandate that the KRG immediately transfers its oil output to the state-run Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) to consolidate oil revenues under federal control.