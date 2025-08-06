Iraqi Parliament split over legality of August 5 session

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A rift between Iraq’s Speaker and his first deputy has raised questions over the legality of Tuesday’s parliamentary session, which was marred by sharp disagreements and procedural challenges.

In a statement, First Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi defended the session as lawful, citing Article 35(First-a) of Parliament’s internal rules, which allows the First Deputy to preside in the event of the Speaker’s absence or inability to carry out his duties.

Al-Mandalawi assumed leadership after Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani left the chamber, a move he argued violated Article 24. The session had already been delayed by more than three hours. With 199 members in attendance, quorum was met, and the decisions adopted were deemed legally binding.

The statement also stressed that only the judiciary has the authority to rule on the session’s validity. It referenced Article 11(Third), which requires agreement between the Speaker and one of the deputies to adjourn a session, and Article 27, which entitles any member—including the Speaker—to raise a point of order if proceedings breach constitutional or procedural rules.

Tensions reached the floor as verbal altercations erupted between al-Mashhadani and al-Mandalawi, escalating into wider disputes among lawmakers over the session’s agenda.

In a written response, al-Mashhadani rejected the session’s legitimacy, invoking Article 34(Second), which grants the Speaker sole authority to convene and chair sessions unless officially absent or unable to do so. He stated that he had remained present and had not delegated his powers to anyone.

Describing the events as a “clear violation” of parliamentary procedure, al-Mashhadani declared the session null and void. “What is built on a void is void,” he wrote, insisting that no session may proceed in his absence without prior written notice authorizing such a move.