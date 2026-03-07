Iraqi Parliament holds closed-door session on regional escalation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament held a secret session on Saturday evening to assess the security repercussions of escalating tensions in the Middle East and their potential impact on Iraq, as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its eighth day.

Shafaq News correspondent said that Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi chaired the meeting, which gathered senior Iraqi security leaders and lawmakers after the chamber reached the required quorum. Parliament’s media office denied journalists access to the building, noting that the meeting would proceed as a classified session.

Before convening the session, according to our correspondent, the parliament presidency met with leaders of parliamentary blocs to examine the fallout from recent US–Israeli strikes and broader regional developments.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the outcome of the closed-door discussions.

Regional tensions intensified following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up activity under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claiming rocket and drone attacks against what they describe as “enemy bases” in Iraq and neighboring areas. The country’s four presidencies reiterated on Thursday their longstanding rejection of using Iraq’s territory as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring states.

