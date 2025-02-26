Iraqi Parliament demands answers over airport military breach

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s parliamentary security and defense committee launched an investigation into reports of a foreign force storming Najaf International Airport, an Iraqi MP said on Wednesday.

The committee member, Yasser Watout, told Shafaq News that the event, which occurred two days ago remains unclear, adding that Najaf authorities should explain what happened, “as they are responsible for the security of the airport.”

“Any breach of an Iraqi airport is a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and cannot be justified under any circumstances,” he pointed out, stressing, “This matter cannot be ignored or taken lightly.” he further revealed that a formal position on the issue will be announced within the next two days after the investigation.

On Monday, eight black armored vehicles carrying armed US personnel stormed the airport and conducted searches without official authorization, additionally, two Black Hawk helicopters carrying a US official and several soldiers also landed at the airport, but Iraqi security forces denied them entry after they refused to surrender their weapons or present official clearance, forcing them to leave, a security source reported.