Iraqi Parliament mourns tragic helicopter crash that killed Iranian President and top officials

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament mourned the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several senior Iranian officials in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Monday.

Interim Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi stated, "The martyrdom of the Iranian President and several government officials has saddened the hearts of all believers. The Iraqi people share the Islamic Republic's profound grief and sorrow over this tragedy," affirming that "Iran is capable of overcoming these difficult moments with faith, steadfastness, and the unity of its leadership and people."

He noted that "the region will miss the moderation and balance represented by Raisi and Abdollahian, recalling their honorable stances with Iraq in past years and their support for the Palestinian cause, the people of Gaza, and all free people worldwide."

Earlier today, Iranian state television announced the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others aboard the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran.

The Iranian President was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a joint border dam with Azerbaijan, where he had met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday.