Iraqi Parliament Speaker nominee Al-Mashhadani calls for investigation into voting process

Shafaq News/ Iraqi MP and the candidate for Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, has requested the Acting Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi to form an investigative committee to examine the vote tally for the Speaker of Parliament election.

Al-Mashhadani cited the need to verify the results due to an "observed error in the vote count."

"Based on information and facts provided by observers who were present at the vote-counting platform, the number of invalid ballots counted exceeds the announced figure."

Last week, in a move that was not entirely unexpected, the Iraqi Parliament failed to elect a new Speaker.

In the first round, MP Salem Al-Issawi from the Al-Siyada coalition led by Khamis Al-Khanjar received 158 votes, MP Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani from the Taqadum coalition received 137 votes, and MP Amer Abdul Jabbar received three votes.

The Parliament proceeded to a third round, but did not occur due to clashes among MPs that escalated into physical altercations.

It is the latest in a series of failed attempts to replace the former head of Parliament, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, who was dismissed in November 2023. Political bickering and divisions between key Sunni parties have derailed every effort so far.

Under Article 55 of the Iraqi Constitution and Article 12/3 of the Parliament's Internal Regulations, a candidate must secure a majority of votes, specifically "50+1", from Members of Parliament to assume the position of Council President. (165 votes out of the 329-member.)