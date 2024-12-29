Iraqi PM receives official invitation to visit Japan

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received an official invitation to visit Tokyo, Japan.

“Al-Sudani welcomed the newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Akira Endo, marking the commencement of his diplomatic mission,” according to a statement by the PM’s media office.

“The Prime Minister emphasized Iraq’s eagerness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and constructive partnerships in various fields of development for the benefit of the peoples of Iraq and Japan.”

The statement continued that “the PM also highlighted Japan's potential role as an active member on the international stage, particularly in halting aggression in Gaza, supporting stability in Lebanon, aiding the Palestinian people facing systematic genocide, and preventing the escalation of conflict in the Middle East while bolstering efforts for peace and stability.”