Iraqi PM receives call from Hamas leader

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has received a phone call from Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, a readout by his media office reported on Wednesday.

The readout noted that al-Sudani commended Hamas' decision to agree to the ceasefire, describing it as a "responsible choice that reflects the best interests of the Palestinian people". He expressed Iraq's support for the move, emphasizing that it could help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

Al-Sudani acknowledged the efforts made by Arab nations to address the situation in Gaza and urged the international community and the world's major powers "to assume their responsibilities in preventing further aggression, especially in light of the continued escalation of violence."

He condemned the Israeli forces' actions at the Rafah border crossing, which he said were causing a "humanitarian disaster", and decried the "ongoing brutal crimes" against civilians.

Haniyeh, according to the readout, explained the rationale behind Hamas' decision to agree to the ceasefire and their response to Arab-led efforts. He expressed gratitude for Iraq's support, both politically and through the immediate dispatch of humanitarian aid to the besieged civilian population in Gaza.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave following a surprise attack by Hamas last Oct. 7 which killed some 1,200 Israelis.

More than 34,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,400 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.