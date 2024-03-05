PM Al-Sudani discusses cooperation areas with IFC delegation

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani noted, on Tuesday, the increasing demand for cement and construction materials in Iraq to meet the requirements of building new cities.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, this came during Al-Sudani’s meeting with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), led by the Vice President for the Middle East, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou.

“The meeting focused on exploring the fields and prospects of cooperation between Iraq and the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.”

The statement added that “the Prime Minister affirmed the government's commitment to economic reforms, enhancing the investment environment, and implementing projects that contribute to increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), supporting non-oil sectors, and empowering the private sector.”

The Prime Minister invited the IFC to establish a training institute in Iraq specializing in developing banking activities and preparing economic models for new and existing projects.

He also encouraged support for the Iraqi private sector's ventures in cement and construction materials industries, aligning with the increased demand due to new city projects.

Furthermore, he emphasized developing the capabilities of the State Company for Carbon Economy, which Iraq aims to establish.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the “importance of supporting projects associated with the Development Road project and completing the discussions on the plans prepared for the rehabilitation of Baghdad International Airport, a project under the supervision of the IFC.”

For her part, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou reiterated the IFC's readiness to collaborate with Iraq in all fields, commending the government's role in expanding reforms and adopting a pathway contributing to reducing carbon emissions. She noted the ongoing efforts to finalize the plans for the rehabilitation and expansion of Baghdad International Airport, supporting sustainable development and enhancing the growth of diverse economic sectors, as per the statement.