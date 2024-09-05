Iraqi PM pushes for fast-track hiring of higher degree holders, medical professionals

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday called for a swift employment for higher degree holders and urged a legal framework for appointing medical professionals.

Al-Sudani’s directive came during a meeting with Mahmoud Mohammed al-Tamimi, head of the Federal Public Service Council, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The Prime Minister reviewed “measures taken by the council to appoint graduates with higher degrees and top students, in accordance with legal frameworks and the federal budget plan.”

He emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating the "file must be completed and its requirements executed as quickly as possible."

The meeting also touched on efforts to align employment procedures with existing laws, particularly for medical professionals. A committee formed to develop legal framework for their appointment is expected to "deliver its report within a week," the statement said.