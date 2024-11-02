Iraqi PM orders urgent relief efforts for flood-affected areas

Shafaq News/On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued an urgent directive evening to the National Center for Crisis and Disaster Management at the Ministry of Interior.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, Al-Sudani instructed the center “to commence immediate relief efforts for those affected by the floods and heavy rains in the northern and western provinces of Iraq.”

“He emphasized coordinating the mobilization of military and civilian teams and engineering capacities to deliver all necessary aid and support to residents promptly,” the statement concluded.