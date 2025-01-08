Iraqi PM meets Iranian Supreme Leader, discusses PMF and US presence in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran to discuss regional issues and relations between Iraq and Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized to Al-Sudani the importance of preserving Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), adding that “the PMF are an important component of Iraq's power, and they must be protected and strengthened.”

He also told the Iraqi PM that “evidence shows the Americans are trying to solidify and expand their presence in Iraq, which we must strongly oppose, as this is occupation.”

The Supreme Leader described the US military presence in Iraq as “illegal” and contrary to the interests of both the Iraqi people and government.

Highlighting the “good relationship” between the Iraqi government and the people, he underscored the need for unity among Iraq's diverse religions and ethnic groups, describing it as “extremely vital.”

For his part, Al-Sudani expressed satisfaction with his discussions in Tehran, expressing hope that the ongoing negotiations and agreements would continue to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations.

“The people, the PMF, national unity, and the religious authority are the pillars of strength in Iraq,” the Iraqi PM stated.