Iraqi PM heads meeting on launching Digital Knowledge Portal initiative

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the final requirements for the Iraqi Digital Knowledge Portal Initiative and the Committee for Diwani Order (23821) in preparation for its official launch.

According to the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani emphasized that initiatives like this reflect Iraq’s rich cultural and historical legacy, enhancing the country's knowledge exchange with the world. “He noted that the initiative, which spans higher education, education, and culture, will help Iraq keep pace with scientific and technological advancements.”

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to digitization and digital transformation across various sectors and fields to achieve knowledge access and progress on multiple fronts.