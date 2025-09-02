Iraqi PM faces questioning over Federal Budget failure

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraqi Lawmaker Mustafa Al-Karawi, representing the Ishraqat Kanoon bloc—a six-member independent group formed after the 2019 protest movement—completed procedures to question Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani over the government’s failure to submit the 2025 Federal Budget tables.

Al-Karawi noted on Facebook that the process followed a legal case previously filed with the Public Prosecution, which referred the matter to the Council of Representatives to fulfill its constitutional role. As part of the procedure, the Iraqi Parliament also received an oral question for Finance Minister Taif Sami.

According to Ishraqat Kanoon, the questioning addresses several violations, including the government’s failure to submit budget tables, final accounts, along with delays in implementing the Federal Civil Service Law project.

The 2025 Budget Law forms part of Iraq’s first multi-year fiscal plan, passed in June 2023, and requires the annual submission of detailed revenue and expenditure breakdowns. The plan is designed to streamline financial governance, support long-term investment projects, and ensure timely salary disbursements.