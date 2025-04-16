PM al-Sudani’s advisor: Iraq’s budget submission stalled by KRG oil

Shafaq News/ Iraq has delayed the submission of its 2025 federal budget to parliament, citing technical adjustments linked to oil-related expenditures in the Kurdistan Region, a senior government advisor confirmed Wednesday.

Mudhhir Mohammed Saleh, Financial and Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister, told Shafaq News that the postponement stems from amendments to the Federal Budget Law No. 13 of 2023—particularly Article 12, which was revised in February.

The changes, he noted, have complicated the finalization process due to their impact on the financial arrangements with the Kurdistan Region.

“Signs of a global oil market downturn are becoming evident due to geopolitical volatility, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, instability in the Middle East, and recent OPEC+ decisions.”

On Tuesday, the Parliament’s Finance Committee expressed concern over the delay. Member Saad Al-Noubi remarked that Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim and Finance Minister Taif Sami had previously assured lawmakers that the tables were ready for Cabinet review.