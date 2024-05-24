Iraqi PM commends ICJ's order to Israel to halt its Rafah offensive

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Friday welcomed the ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israel to "immediately" halt its military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

We view the International Court of Justice's decision to immediately halt the aggression against our people in Rafah as a testament to the world's conscience," he said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Earlier, the ICJ ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, a city the in southern Gaza Strip where it sent forces in early May.

"It is imperative that this decision be expanded to address the broader genocidal war faced by Palestinians in Gaza," he added. "Iraq has consistently urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by deterring the brutality of the occupation forces and working to end the suffering of a people who seek nothing more than their right to live."

The ICJ said modification in its March 28 order, which ordered "unhindered provision" of aid to Gaza, was in view of change in circumstances due to the offensive on Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had taken refuge from the war that started in October.

According to UN agencies, more than 800,000 have since fled the city due to the ground invasion.

Besides, the ICJ ordered maintaining the Rafah border crossing open "for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance."

It called on Israel to "ensure access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide."

It also ordered Tel Aviv to submit a report on the measures taken on the latest order within a month.

We view the International Court of Justice's decision to immediately halt the aggression against our people in Rafah as a testament to the world's conscience. It is imperative that this decision be expanded to address the broader genocidal war faced by Palestinians in Gaza. Iraq has consistently urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by deterring the brutality of the occupation forces and working to end the suffering of a people who seek nothing more than their right to live.